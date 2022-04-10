NBA at 75: Adam Silver says game can ‘change the world’

By ADAM SILVER

For The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-long celebration of the NBA’s 75th anniversary is winding down. As part of The Associated Press series on the NBA’s first 75 years, Commissioner Adam Silver offered perspective on what the league could look like 25 years from now when it celebrates its 100th anniversary. He says it is difficult to predict the future one year from now, let alone 25. But he also insists that the league’s bedrock principle will remain that “sports have the power to change the world.”