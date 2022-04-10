South Africa in sight of series victory, Bangladesh 27-3

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s cricketers are in sight of a series victory as Bangladesh stumbled to 27-3 chasing a mammoth 413 to win the second cricket test. South Africa forced out Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) and Tamim Iqbal (13) in 9.1 overs of the Bangladesh second innings before stumps was called on the third day in Gqeberha. Bangladesh’s target is only five runs short of the world record for a successful fourth-innings run chase. The highest fourth-innings total ever at St. George’s Park is 281. South Africa already leads the two-test series 1-0.