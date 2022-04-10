South Africa leads Bangladesh by 320 runs in 2nd test

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is 84-2 in its second innings for a 320-run lead over Bangladesh in the second and final test on Sunday. The Proteas moved into the dominant position at tea on Day 3 after earlier bowling Bangladesh out for 217 in its second innings. Spinners Simon Harmer (3-39) and Keshav Maharaj (2-57) shared five wickets and seamer Wiaan Mulder had three as South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 217 in its first innings. Opener Sarel Erwee was 40 not out in South Africa’s second innings.