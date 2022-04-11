Coach Mosley: Young, rebuilding Magic have promising future

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

The Orlando Magic finished another losing NBA season singing a familiar refrain. Despite dropping 60 games, posting the worst record in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the third time in five years, the club insists it’s latest overhaul is headed in the right direction. The Magic dropped 27 of their first 32 games to start the season and never won three games in a row. Yet first-year coach Jamahl Mosley said a young team that played most of the season without two of its best players never got discouraged.