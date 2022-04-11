Madrid authorities on alert ahead of Champions League games

MADRID (AP) — Madrid authorities have reinforced security measures in the Spanish capital ahead of the arrival of thousands of English fans for Champions League matches this week. The games between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday and Atlético Madrid and Manchester City on Wednesday have been declared “high-risk” matches by the local authorities. Added security personnel will be in place at the main Madrid squares where visiting fans usually gather before matches. Extra attention will also be given to subway stations and the Madrid airport.