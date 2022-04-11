Puerto Rico Olympian’s mother killed at home by stray bullet

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

The mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian has been killed by a stray bullet while sewing in her Connecticut home. That’s according to police and her daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter on the Puerto Rico Olympic team. Mercado Martinez competed in the summer Olympics last year and in 2016. Police said a man who was walking outside the home was the apparent target. No arrests have been announced. Mabel Martinez was shot in the head Saturday afternoon and died Sunday. She was 56. The athlete wrote that the family intends to bring her mother’s body to Puerto Rico.