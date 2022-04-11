Scheffler a Masters champion and never saw it coming

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf who never thinks beyond the next shot. He had every reason to see his Masters victory coming. But he never really dreamed about it. That’s one of the reasons why Scheffler has been so successful. His three-shot victory at Augusta National validates him as the best in the world. It was his fourth win in his past six tournaments. Scheffler says he only wanted to compete and never thought about winning. Now he has a green jacket. And he’s most excited about getting to play the Masters the rest of his life.