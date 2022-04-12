FIFA takes on streaming companies with own soccer platform

LONDON (AP) — FIFA is getting into the streaming platform business with a soccer version of Netflix and Amazon Prime. The service is free and largely featuring documentaries and some live games at the launch but it could eventually be a way for FIFA to broadcast World Cup matches itself at a cost. While increasingly positioning itself up as a rival to existing media companies, FIFA+ will also be used by the governing body to promote its sponsors. Geo-blocking can be used to limit matches broadcast on FIFA+ to specific territories.