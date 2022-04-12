NHL debut night: Power among 5 to jump from college to pros

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five players made their NHL debut Tuesday night fresh off their college season ending. Buffalo’s Owen Power played his first professional game at his boyhood Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bobby Brink got to celebrate winning the national title by debuting for Philadelphia with family in town in Washington. Michigan star Matty Beniers was set to become Seattle’s first draft pick to suit up for the expansion Kraken when they played at Calgary. And Arizona got a double debut of Beijing Olympians with American Nathan Smith and Canadian Jack McBain set to be in the lineup against New Jersey.