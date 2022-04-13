Allyson Felix says she’s retiring after 2022 track season

By The Associated Press

Allyson Felix, who closed the Tokyo Games last year with more Olympic medals than any U.S. track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season. At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4×400 relay. Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the U.S. record book. In an Instagram post, Felix says her final season won’t be so much about the numbers on the clock as enjoying the moment with her fans.