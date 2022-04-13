AP Source: Bauer leave extended through April 22

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended yet again, this time by six additional days through April 22. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year. Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have repeatedly pointed out that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action.