Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan’s Nazi salute

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An urgent court ruling has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atlético Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced its interim ruling in Atlético’s favor hours before the Spanish club hosts the quarterfinals second-leg game. Atlético appealed to challenge a UEFA decision Monday that had ordered the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for “discriminatory behavior” at the first leg in Manchester. CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security” to enforce the seats closure at such short notice.