Collins, Williams out for Hawks in play-in game vs Hornets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are missing John Collins and Lou Williams for their NBA play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of a right ring finger sprain and a sprained right foot. He has resumed 4-on-4 workouts but is still not ready for game action. Williams is out because of lower back discomfort. Gordon Hayward remains out for the Hornets with a sore left foot. He has played only one game for less than 17 minutes since Feb. 7.