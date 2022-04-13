Jays’ Guerrero hits 3 HRs vs Yanks despite bloodied hand

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit three home runs against the rival Yankees, including two off ace Gerrit Cole. The AL MVP runner-up homered off Cole in the first inning, had his hand accidentally spiked on a play at first base in the second, then hammered a line-drive homer off Cole in the third to put Toronto up 3-0. He doubled off Cole in the sixth, prompting the pitcher to make a show of tipping his cap to the 23-year-old. He then launched a 443-foot leadoff homer against Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth for a 5-3 lead.