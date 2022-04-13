Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:47 AM

NIreland soccer coach says women ‘more emotional than men’

LONDON (AP) — The coach of Northern Ireland’s women’s team has provoked criticism by saying girls and women are more susceptible to conceding multiple goals in a short space of time because they are “more emotional than men.” Kenny Shiels made the comments after his team’s 5-0 loss to England on Tuesday which ended Northern Ireland’s chances of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup. Shiels says of conceding a goal “they don’t take that very well” and that there’s a pattern of it across the women’s game. Former England internationals in the men’s and women’s game are among those criticizing Shiels.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content