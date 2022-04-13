Scherzer cruises, Alonso drives in 5 as Mets beat Phillies

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso drove in five runs to help the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 in the finale of their three-game series. Alonso hit a three-run homer and two RBI doubles. Max Scherzer worked out of a first-inning jam and allowed one run and five hits in five innings to pick up his second victory of the season. Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets. Phillies starter Aaron Nola lost command and hit two batters before getting the hook in the fourth inning. Phillies star Bryce Harper hit his first home run of the season after winning the NL MVP last year.