Tar Heels’ Bacot returning to UNC after NCAA title-game run

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his senior season after the Tar Heels fell a game short of winning an improbable national championship. He announced his decision in a social-media video Wednesday. That announcement came nine days after the Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the NCAA title game in New Orleans. Bacot is considered a potential second-round NBA draft prospect. The 6-foot-10 junior’s post presence was critical to the eighth-seeded Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season. Bacot averaged 16.3 points and ranked third nationally with 13.1 rebounds per game. He’s on pace to become the program’s career rebounding leader.