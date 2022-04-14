Barcelona eliminated, West Ham advances in Europa League

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Eintracht Frankfurt has eliminated Barcelona from the second-tier Europa League. The German team stunned Barcelona 3-2 at the Camp Nou to advance to the semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate score. Barcelona was the title favorite after being knocked out of the Champions League. Frankfurt will next face West Ham after the Premier League club advanced to a European competition semifinals for first time since 1976 by eliminating Lyon 4-1 on aggregate. Christopher Nkunku scored twice to help Leipzig reach its first semifinals in a European competition with a 2-0 victory at Atalanta. Leicester advanced to the semifinals of the inaugural Europa Conference League by beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1. The Premier League team will next play Roma.