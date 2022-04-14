Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators. Draisaitl’s hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse also scored and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists for Edmonton, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The shutout was Smith’s first of the season and the 43rd of his career. Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, which has lost three of four.