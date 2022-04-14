Guardians make Ramirez’s 7-year, $141 million deal official

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramírez has officially signed his 7-year, $141 million contract. The team announced the deal the day before Cleveland’s first home opener since its name change. Securing Ramirez to a long-term deal has been a priority for Cleveland’s front office, which hasn’t been able to lock up top-tier talent in the past. Ramirez wanted to finish his career with the team that signed him as a teenager. The Guardians have scheduled a news conference before Friday’s home opener with Ramirez, who is off to a great start. He’s batting .480 with three homers and leads the AL with 12 hits, 14 RBIs and 26 total bases through six games.