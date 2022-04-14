Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

By The Associated Press

The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room. He threw his mouthpiece, hitting a young female. Bridges apologized after the game and again following his exit interview in Charlotte saying he deserved any punishment the league handed down.