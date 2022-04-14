Pirates agree to $13.5M. 2-year deal with All-Star Reynolds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million. Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million. Reynolds hit .302 last season and is batting .227 through five games in 2022.