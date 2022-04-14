Silicon Valley couple to be sentenced in college bribes scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple accused of paying $25,000 to cheat on their son’s college admissions test is being sentenced on federal charges in the sprawling bribery scandal. Dr. Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn, of Palo Alto, faced prison time and fines on Thursday. Both abruptly pleaded guilty in January — six weeks before they were to go on trial — to money laundering and mail fraud conspiracy charges. As part of a plea agreement, the Colburns each agreed to serve eight weeks in prison. They also agreed to a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and $12,500 fines.