Canucks’ Horvat out at least 2 weeks with lower-body injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver captain Bo Horvat is expected to be out at least two weeks after taking a shot off his right ankle in the Canucks’ 7-1 home victory over Arizona on Thursday night. Fighting for a playoff spot, the Canucks said the center will be re-evaluated in two weeks, a timeline that means he may have played his last game of the regular season. Horvat was hit by Anton Stralman’s shot. The Canucks also said Nils Hoglander had surgery to repair a core muscle/groin injury and that there is no timeline for his return.