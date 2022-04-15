For Irving, no regrets, no second guesses on eve of playoffs

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving cost himself millions of dollars in salary. He may have cost the Brooklyn Nets any realistic chance of winning the NBA title. His decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus left him ineligible to play in New York for most of the season. Irving was criticized for being stubborn and selfish, for thinking only about the individual in a sport that’s about the team. But on the eve of the postseason, Irving isn’t second-guessing anything, saying he knows he “made the right decision for me.” The Nets open the playoffs Sunday against the Boston Celtics.