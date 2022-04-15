Lindor, Marte shine as Mets rout Diamondbacks in home opener

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener. Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York, which leads the majors with six wins. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center field after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.