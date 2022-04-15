Milan beats Genoa to maintain 2-point lead after Inter win

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has maintained its lead in Serie A after beating relegation-threatened Genoa 2-0. Rafael Leão and Junior Messias helped Milan move back two points ahead of Inter after the defending champion won at Spezia 3-1 hours earlie. Inter has played a match less than Milan as it still has to play a postponed match against Bologna. Marcelo Brozović, Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Sánchez scored for Inter. Spezia captain Giulio Maggiore set up a nervy finale when he made it 2-1 late on.