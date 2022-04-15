Trejo’s 3-run homer leads Rockies over Cubs 6-5

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.