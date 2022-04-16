Avalanche beat Hurricanes 7-4, wrap up top seed in West

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points and move two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for most points during a season in club history. Jordan Staal scored twice while Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added goals.