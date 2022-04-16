BJK Cup: Swiatek powers Poland to finals, Czechs top Britain

LONDON (AP) — Poland has reached the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time after top-ranked Iga Swiatek overpowered Andreea Prisacariu of Romania 6-0, 6-0. Poland ultimately beat Romania 4-0. Italy and Kazakhstan also made it to their first finals. Italy knocked out 2019 champion France 3-1 in Sardinia. The Kazakhs upset Germany 3-1 in Nur-Sultan. The Czech Republic was taken the distance by Britain and prevailed 3-2 after winning the doubles. Marketa Vondrousova earned all three points. Spain advanced without dropping a set against the host Netherlands.