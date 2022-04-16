Chavis’ three hits power Pirates to 6-4 win over Nationals

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-4. Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season. Dillon Peters relieved Pirates starter Bryse Wilson to pitch two no-hit innings, ending with his second walk. David Bednar surrendered one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.