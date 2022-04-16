Ebobisse, Mukhtar 2 goals each, San Jose draws Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored tying goals on a free kick in the 52nd minute and off a scramble following a corner kick in the 72nd to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 draw against Nashville. The 25-year-old forward beat Joe Willis to the goalkeeper’s right from 22 yards, then scored from in front after Jan Gregus redirected Cristian Espinoza’s corner kick. It was the second straight two-goal game for Ebobisse, who also had a brace in a 4-3 loss at Houston on April 9. Hany Mukhtar scored in the 38th and 63rd minutes for Nashville.