Five Alive! Oklahoma rallies to claim 5th national title

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma captured its fifth NCAA women’s gymnastics title, rallying from last after the first rotation to the top spot at the end behind a stellar performance from junior Ragan Smith. The Sooners posted a team score of 198.200, just ahead of Florida at 198.075. Utah finished third at 197.750 while Auburn and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee finished off its best season in program history by finishing fourth. Smith clinched the title for Oklahoma with a steely beam set after Florida had pulled to within a tenth of a point.