Ronaldo hat trick boosts Man U’s hopes for Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has capped his hat trick with a stunning free kick in the 76th minute to give Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich and boost the team’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot. United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in the English Premier League. United blew a two-goal lead after last-placed Norwich fought back to tie the game on goals by Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki at Old Trafford. But the day belonged to the Portugal superstar, who recorded the 60th hat trick of his professional career for club and country. Ronaldo scored twice in the first half.