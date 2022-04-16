Steffen blunder helps quad-chasing Liverpool reach cup final

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Quadruple-chasing Liverpool reached a first FA Cup final in a decade helped by Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s blunder. Liverpool beat the English Premier League leader 3-2 at Wembley. Liverpool was already leading through Ibrahima Konate’s header when Steffen’s failure to clear a back pass allowed Sadio Mane to score the first of two goals. Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva gave City hope of a second-half comeback but Liverpool prevailed. In the day’s Premier League games, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick gave Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich to go three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. Spurs lost to Brighton 1-0. Sixth-placed Arsenal lost at Southampton 1-0.