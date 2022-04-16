Tottenham’s Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal has given Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham to halt the north London club’s resurgence and push for Champions League qualification. Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend. Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the far corner.