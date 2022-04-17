Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster. That’s the most since pitch tracking began in 2008. Greene is one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season.