Guzan hurts Achilles in Atlanta’s 0-0 draw vs Cincinnati

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan left the field on a stretcher after hurting an Achilles tendon and collapsing during a 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. The 37-year-old fell to the field without contact just outside Atlanta’s penalty area and started pounding the artificial turf. With a towel over the field, he was given a standing ovation as he was stretchered off the field in the 73rd minute. Guzan, a former Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, is in his sixth season with Atlanta. He has made 64 appearances for the United States.

