Mets honor longtime media relations director Horwitz

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Horwitz’s first interaction with the New York Mets was in January 1980 when he spilled orange juice on newly hired general manager Frank Cashen minutes into a job interview about working for the team’s public relations department. Horwitz never envisioned 42 years later he would be honored by the team for his media relations career and recounted that story along with other memories on Sunday when the Mets had the press box at Citi Field dedicated in his honor before their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.