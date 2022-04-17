PSG beats Marseille 2-1 to close in on title; Nice wins

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain took a step closer to reclaiming the French title after beating rival Marseille in a game featuring two controversial decisions that went PSG’s way. PSG is 15 points clear of second-place Marseille with six games left. Victory at Angers on Wednesday will seal the title if Marseille draws at home to Nantes and a draw is enough for PSG if Marseille loses. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored in a completely subdued atmosphere. Mbappe’s penalty was given deep into first-half injury time for a questionable handball. Andy Delort’s late goal gave fourth-place Nice a 2-1 home win against Lorient and kept it in contention for a Champions League place.