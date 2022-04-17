Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:33 PM

Tatum’s layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Tatum scored 16 of 31 points in the second half, the final two after a poised Boston possession in the frantic final seconds. Jaylen Brown dribbled toward the middle and swung the ball out to Smart, who fired it into a cutting Tatum, who spun around and dropped in his layup just before time expired. Kyrie Irving finished with 39 points and Kevin Durant added 23 for the Nets

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content