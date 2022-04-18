Barcelona stunned by Cádiz in match marked by fans’ protest

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s slim hopes for the Spanish league title have all but ended after a 1-0 home loss to Cádiz in a match marked by protesting fans. The fans are upset at the club for allowing Eintracht Frankfurt supporters to take over the Camp Nou Stadium in a Europa League match last week. The home loss to relegation-threatened Cádiz left Barcelona 15 points behind league leader Real Madrid with six rounds left. Barcelona fans were upset with the high number of Eintracht fans at the Camp Nou on Thursday and one of its main fan groups left empty a section of the stadium behind one of the goals on Monday.