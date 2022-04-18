Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers vs Braves in reunion game

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman arrived at Dodger Stadium and headed to the visiting clubhouse for an emotional reunion with his former Atlanta Braves teammates. Once the game began, he reminded them of what they’re missing by slugging his first home run for his new team. Kenley Jansen showed up and promptly got lost trying to find his way to the Braves’ side after 12 years as the Dodgers’ closer. Two players who had spent their entire careers with one team were on opposite sides Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the defending World Series champion Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers — a rematch of the last two NL Championship Series.