Freeman, Jansen on opposite sides in Braves-Dodgers series

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman arrived at Dodger Stadium and headed to the visiting clubhouse for an emotional reunion with his former Atlanta Braves teammates. Kenley Jansen showed up and promptly got lost trying to find his way to the Braves’ side after 12 years as the Dodgers’ closer. Two players who had spent their entire careers with one team were on opposite sides Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the defending World Series champion Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman visited the Braves’ clubhouse before the game, sharing hugs and memories of the team’s title run. Jansen hit up the Dodgers’ clubhouse, too.