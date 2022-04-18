Gilmore sees Colts, defense as perfect fit to reboot career

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore spent a month looking for the perfect fit. He finally found it — with the Indianapolis Colts. Shortly after team officials announced they had signed the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore told local reporters why he chose to reboot his career in Indy. The 31-year-old believes Indy’s suddenly star-studded defense could emerge as one of the league’s best and help the Colts get back to the playoffs.