Leaked audios reveal deal between Piqué, Spanish federation

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Audios stolen from the Spanish soccer federation by hackers reveal Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué helped to negotiate a 24 million euros commission to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The federation changed the format of the Super Cup in 2020. It created a “Final Four” format and moved the competition to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros per tournament for the federation. El Confidencial newspaper says Piqué’s Kosmos group would be paid four million euros for each Super Cup by the Saudi organizers.