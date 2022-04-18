Red Sox’s Plawecki, 2 staff members test positive for COVID

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members, manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Twins in its annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said the 31-year-old Plawecki is vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list and the team called up catcher Conner Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Cora said he was expected to arrive before a scheduled 11:10 a.m. first pitch. Cora didn’t want to elaborate whom the staff members were, but said it wasn’t any coaches.