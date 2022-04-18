Romanchuk wins 2nd career Boston Marathon wheelchair title

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — American Daniel Romanchuk has won his second career men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory in the 126th edition of the race in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds. The 23-year-old led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn’t feature defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons. American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.