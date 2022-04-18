Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with agent, heading to NBA draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent. Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors. Pippen tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores. He went from second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring to first this season, averaging 20.4 points a game.