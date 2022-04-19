3-time All-Star reliever Holland DFA by Rangers; Gray off IL

SEATTLE (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed three home runs in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The move before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle cleared a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray went on the 10-day IL with a blister on his right middle finger after pitching four innings in the season opener. Holland had a 7.71 ERA in his five appearances.